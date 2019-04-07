Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was hospitalized on Friday, April 5, after he suffered from dehydration during the election campaign. His nephew Ram Charan met the actor at his residence and wished him a speedy recovery.

Pawan Kalyan, who has been campaigning for Jana Sena in the upcoming election for some time now, was heading to Sattenapalli in Guntur district. He felt uncomfortable before boarding the helicopter at Gannavaram airport. His followers immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. The party tweeted, "JanaSena Chief @PawanKalyan dehydrated due to lack of proper rest from past few days."

A video featuring Pawan Kalyan getting glucose injected went viral on social media. Hours after he was hospitalized, Jana Sena leader N Manohar said that the party chief would join the campaign from Saturday. But the doctor advised him to take rest for few days. He is now relaxing at his residence.

Ram Charan, who is also recovering from his recent ankle injury, visited Pawan Kalyan's residence on Sunday to inquire about his health. Later, he took to his Facebook account to share his photo with his uncle. He also said that Jana Sena Chief is unwell, but he is forced to attend the campaign from Sunday, due to his political commitments. Here are the comments posted by the mega power star on Facebook.

Just met Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Garu, a Leader I admire the most, at his residence in Vijayawada. He is extremely weak & dehydrated. Doctors have advised him to completely stop his election campaign in this extreme heat. However, due to his political commitments and shortage of time, he has decided to go ahead with his campaign in Anakapalle and Pendurthi today. The doctors have insisted on accompanying him on his campaign, but he has politely declined their offer. Wish him a speedy recovery and all the success for his service to the people. #VoteForGlass #JANASENARevolution2019

It is known that Pawan Kalyan has been touring Andhra Pradesh for the past several months. He has fielded candidates from his party in all the MLA and MP constituencies, but he does not have time to campaign for all of them. The party men urged him to bring in some star campaigners form his mega family, but none has come forward to support him.

His brother Nagababu is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Jana Sena in Narasapuram constituency. His wife Padmaja and daughter Niharika Konidela are campaigning for him. His son Varun Tej, who returned from the US, has also started taking part in the election campaign. Allu Arjun is set to join them soon. It is said that Ram Charan is also likely to attend rallies with his uncle in some areas.