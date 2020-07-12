Power star Pawan Kalyan has said that he is immensely pained to know that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for the coronavirus. He offered prayers to their speedy recovery.
Amitabh Bachchan has maintained a very cordial relationship with Chiranjeevi's family. He attends his family events and he was recently played a crucial role in his dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After hearing the news about him, the megastar responded to Big B's tweet and wrote, "All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan Get well Soon!"
Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. The power star had taken a break from his political activities to meet the latter on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Jana Sena Party chief was saddened to hear the news about him and his son testing positive for COVID-19 last night.
Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter account to offer prayers for their good health. The Telugu actor recalled how his parents had prayed after he suffered injuries on the sets of Coolie. He heaped praises upon Amitabh Bachchan's talent, fighting-spirit, simplicity and humbleness.
To my beloved and respected Sri Amitabh Bachchan ji,
I still remember, so vividly, when my entire family including my mother & father prayed for your well-being, when you got injured in 'Coolie Shoot.' Always you invoke such tremendous amount of love, loyalty & affection from all ages.
We love you not only 'cause your talent but also for your fighting-spirit, simplicity and humbleness. It gave me immense pain, when I got to know that you & Abhishek ji have tested positive for corona.
May 'Lord Dhanvanthri ' bless you & Abhishek ji with his healing energies and looking forward to see you both in good health.
Your fan & admirer, Pawan Kalyan