Power star Pawan Kalyan has said that he is immensely pained to know that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have tested positive for the coronavirus. He offered prayers to their speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan has maintained a very cordial relationship with Chiranjeevi's family. He attends his family events and he was recently played a crucial role in his dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After hearing the news about him, the megastar responded to Big B's tweet and wrote, "All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan Get well Soon!"

Chiranjeevi's brother Pawan Kalyan is a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. The power star had taken a break from his political activities to meet the latter on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Jana Sena Party chief was saddened to hear the news about him and his son testing positive for COVID-19 last night.

Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter account to offer prayers for their good health. The Telugu actor recalled how his parents had prayed after he suffered injuries on the sets of Coolie. He heaped praises upon Amitabh Bachchan's talent, fighting-spirit, simplicity and humbleness.