Coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a complete standstill. With tension mounting each day, people are self quarantined and maintaining social distancing including Bollywood celebs. To keep themselves entertained B-town celebs are either seen cooking, cleaning, mopping, brooming and posting the videos on their Instagram handle.

Not only are the celebrities doing household chores during lockdown they are also seen promoting a pet-friendly atmosphere in a crisis situation by showering their love on their four-legged friends and spending time with their furballs.

International Business Times brings to you some of the cutest and adorable pictures of celebrities with their puppies and doggies to make your Sunday paw-fect!

Here's look at pictures of celebrity pet parenting.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a mother to Diana Chopra. Diana, who is no new name in the world of social media. Priyanka adopted the pooch in 2016. Not just this, the actress, on her first wedding anniversary, gifted her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas a German Shepard puppy and named it Gino. Both the dogs have a page of their own on Instagram. PeeCee's munchkins are seen

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is spending the best quartine days, with his doggo max, be it playing with hi or jogging with him or having an interactive conversation with his little one. It's so much fun to watch him and max converse. Check it out

Malaika Arora

Whether it be her fashionable selfies or her vacation photos, Malaika Arora Khan manages to set hearts on fire with her Instagram page. Do you know she has two adorable dogs Axl and Casper.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar and his mother have nine dogs. The two little ones are called Julie and Frisky. The actor also owns a pet named Poshto, who barks at everyone who enters the Kapoor house.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has four pets home. Two of them are dogs while two are cats. Talking about the former, the first one is named Goku while the other is Bella. The puppies as well as cats are a social media hit and also own an independent Instagram page with 21.5k followers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is parenting a 'paw' some Shyloh. Shyloh is a Lhasa Apso and the actress, when not on a shoot, is seen spending time with the little one.

Erica Fernandes

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 fame actor Erica has a golden retriever champ, with whom she spends most of he quality time with. The dog also has an Instagram account. The best way to spend time in self-isolation is with a dog.

Parth Samthaan

Ananya Panday

The Student of the year 2 actor in 2018, got a gift from her mother Bhavana Pandey on her birthday. The actor keeps sharing cute videos and photos with her puppies and dogs.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor has a dog at her hometown Manali and at the moment she is chilling with her doggy in her hometown.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

December last year Madhuri welcomed a stary at home and shared a sweet family photo with her dog Carmelo. recently we saw Madhuri spending her quartine days doing Kathak with the dogs.

Gul Panag

Gul is making the most of lockdown as she involves her two beagle dogs while she is doing a household chore. Seeing her interact with her munchkins and kids during quarantine makes her Instagram a paw-fect family.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are parenting two puppies. The eldest one is named Disco while the younger is Phoebe. Disco is a white toy poodle while Phoebe is of the same breed but brown in colour. Kriti keeps her fans updated with some adorable pictures with her two furballs.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget who is seen as Maya in Beyhad 2 is a pet parent too, we often see her posts with her doggy. She often takes her dog to the sets of her show as well.

John Abraham

John Abraham gave shelter to a street dog and named him Bailey and is parenting the stray like a family member, we often see him enjoying his time with his doggy.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha loves pets and is making sure her daughter is done of them. We often see her posting her pics with the doggy and teaching Innaya to play with them. Pet parenting like Soha and Kunal.

Other actors who own a dog are Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan and many more.

Amidst this tension and serious atmosphere having a pet is therapeutic and our mind gets divert nurturing and parenting them.

After this coronavirus outbreak, we are hearing and reading so many cases where people and owners abandon dogs for th fear of catching the virus. According to WHO, dogs aren't prone to virus. like these celebrities are pet parents. each one of us should make sure that they feed the stary and take care of these animals.