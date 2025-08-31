Pavitra Rishta fame Priya Marathe succumbs to cancer at 38; see last Instagram post

It has been a heartbreaking year for the television and film fraternity. Just months after Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise, the industry has lost another bright star. Popular actor Priya Marathe, a familiar name in both Hindi and Marathi television, passed away on Sunday (August 31) after a long and difficult fight with cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, she could not recover.

Priya Marathe was not very active on social media in her final year. Her last Instagram post dates back to August 11, 2024, where she shared a throwback picture with her husband, actor Shantanu Moghe. Just a couple of days earlier, on August 9, 2024, she had posted a carousel of candid pictures in a saree. Since then, she had not shared anything online. It has now been over a year since her last update.

All you need to know about Priya

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya completed her education in the city before following her passion for acting. She first tried her hand at stand-up comedy, but soon stepped into the world of television. Her acting journey began with the Marathi shows Ya Sukhano Ya and Char Divas Sasuche.

She gained recognition with her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, a show that also featured the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Priya went on to appear in popular serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (as Jyoti Malhotra) and Tu Tithe Me, where she portrayed the negative character of Priya Mohite. In 2017, she joined the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, playing the memorable role of Bhavani Rathod, a strong yet grey character.

On the personal front, Priya married actor Shantanu Moghe on April 24, 2012. Shantanu is also well-known for his role in Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. Priya was deeply spiritual and believed in leading a meaningful life.

Her untimely demise has left her fans, friends, and colleagues heartbroken. Netizens and industry members continue to express their grief and shock at this tragic news.

However, there is no update on her last rites. Her Pavitra Rista co-stars are yet to react to Priya's passing away.