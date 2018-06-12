The Manchester United midfielder has been at the receiving end this season but will look to show that he is about more than just style. While Pogba's performance this season wasn't his worst, there has been more talk of his hairdo than his on-pitch heroics. He will look to redeem himself with an experienced France side hoping to make a big splash in Russia.

Name: Paul Labile Pogba

Age: 25

Date of Birth: March 15, 1993

Place of Birth: Lagny-sur Marne, France

Position: Central Midfielder

Height: 1.91m

Weight: 84kg

International Caps: 54

International Goals: 9

Shirt Number: 15

Current Club: Manchester United

2017/18 Season stats:

Premier League: 6 goals, 10 assists in 27 games Champions League: 1 assist in 5 games FA Cup: 1 assist in 3 games

Notable Achievements: At £94.50m, Pogba was the most expensive transfer of the 2016/17 season.