The Manchester United midfielder has been at the receiving end this season but will look to show that he is about more than just style. While Pogba's performance this season wasn't his worst, there has been more talk of his hairdo than his on-pitch heroics. He will look to redeem himself with an experienced France side hoping to make a big splash in Russia.
Name: Paul Labile Pogba
Age: 25
Date of Birth: March 15, 1993
Place of Birth: Lagny-sur Marne, France
Position: Central Midfielder
Height: 1.91m
Weight: 84kg
International Caps: 54
International Goals: 9
Shirt Number: 15
Current Club: Manchester United
2017/18 Season stats:
- Premier League: 6 goals, 10 assists in 27 games
- Champions League: 1 assist in 5 games
- FA Cup: 1 assist in 3 games
Notable Achievements: At £94.50m, Pogba was the most expensive transfer of the 2016/17 season.