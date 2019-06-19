Ranveer Singh has been making waves on television and social media with his appearances during the ICC World Cup, especially in the course of the India vs Pakistan match on June 16. The Gully Boy star, who would be starring as the legendary India captain Kapil Dev in a Bollywood movie based on the 1983 World Cup victory of India, also met leading Indian like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

In a tweet which contained his picture with Pandya, the caption from the leading Bollywood star read: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik Pandya. Ma boi." For those who follow WWE, this would have sounded very similar to the catchphrase that had been used by Brock Lesnar in his appearances some years ago – Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat. This phrase was often used by Paul Heyman, Lesnar's on-screen 'advocate' and would also be emblazoned upon his shirt. It was in reference to Lesnar's 'conquering' the Wrestlemania winning streak of The Undertaker by Defeating him at 2014 edition of the event.

Perhaps, the phrase was stuck in the mind of Ranveer and he decided to use it with the same liberty that is taken with famous movie dialogues. However, it seems the WWE has also seen and taken notice of this tweet. Heyman posted a message on Twitter for none other than Ranveer. The renowned WWE figure mentioned copyrights and litigation in it.

So, is Paul Heyman going to file a suit against Ranveer Singh? In all likelihood, not. To begin with, if WWE was genuinely looking to sue the actor, they would have used their official channels to communicate their displeasure. The use of an on-screen character's Twitter handle seems like a ploy to garner publicity in India than to take anyone to court. Considering how keen the company is to utilise its fan base in India and how often it is hosting shows in this country, they wouldn't like to miss this golden opportunity of milking Ranveer's popularity for their own end.