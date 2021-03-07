Over the past year, we have witnessed several goof ups on video calls especially virtual court hearing on zoom video calls.

This time a viral video shows a lawyer from Patna High Court enjoys his meal while forgetting to turn his camera off during a virtual court session.

"Yahan Bhejo"

The lawyer Kshatrashal Raj is seen having lunch on camera not knowing that the session is still on.

The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta is seen appearing on the other end of the call and trying to indicate to the lawyer that he is still live. He even contacts Raj on his personal number to alert him.

After being told that he was live on camera and kept his plate away. After a sarcastic jibe at the mishap, Mehta is heard joking, "Yahan bhejo" jokingly asking Raj to send some food over to him as well.

Watch the video: