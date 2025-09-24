Patna CWC meet: Kharge attacks Centre, says Modi govt failed on economy, diplomacy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the Modi government of failing on multiple fronts -- domestic governance, economic management, international diplomacy, and democratic integrity.

In a speech laced with sharp criticism, Kharge launched a blistering attack on the Centre during the opening session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Patna's historic Sadaqat Ashram on Wednesday.

Calling Sadaqat Ashram the focal point of the freedom movement, Kharge said the choice of venue underscored the Congress' determination to defend India's constitutional values.

"This CWC meeting is extremely important. We are meeting at a time when India is going through a very challenging and worrying period at both the international and national levels," he said.

Kharge accused the Modi government of weakening India's global standing and mismanaging foreign policy.

"Our problems at the international level are the result of the failures and diplomatic missteps of Narendra Modi and his government. The very friends whom the Prime Minister boasts about as 'my friends' are today putting India in numerous troubles," Kharge claimed.

Kharge alleged a systematic conspiracy to tamper with voter lists and undermine the Election Commission's credibility.

"Serious questions are being raised about the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission itself. Instead of answering those questions, the EC is demanding affidavits from us," he said, warning that "vote theft" equates to the theft of rations, pensions, scholarships, and rights of marginalised communities.

He drew a historical parallel, recalling that exactly 85 years ago, the proposal for a Constituent Assembly was first introduced at the Ramgarh AICC session, which ultimately gave India the principle of "one person, one vote".

Kharge targeted the government's economic record, citing the unfulfilled promise of two crore jobs, rising unemployment, demonetization and flawed GST that derailed the economy, record rural consumption lows, and widening inequality.

"The Prime Minister believes that citizens should spend more, but when income hasn't increased in the last 10 years and only inflation has risen, how will people spend more? The rich have become richer, while the poor are becoming poorer," he said.

He also criticised the government for failing to double farmers' income and recalled the protests against the now-repealed three farm laws, which he said led to the "martyrdom" of over 750 farmers.

Taking a swipe at PM Modi's call for Swadeshi, Kharge said, "PM Modi is remembering Mahatma Gandhi's 100-year-old mantra of 'Swadeshi', which the Congress party used to defeat the British. Meanwhile, red carpets are being openly rolled out for China. Our imports from China have doubled in the last five years."

Kharge accused both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing the people of Bihar on every key front -- development, employment, governance, and social justice.

The Congress chief began his speech by accusing the Modi government and the BJP-led state governments of using religion to divide communities.

"The Modi government at the Centre, as well as BJP governments in other states, constantly seek opportunities to polarise religion and keep communal sentiments alive," he said.

Taking aim at the "double engine" promise of the NDA, Kharge said Bihar's economy remains stagnant despite assurances of special support from the Centre.

"The Nitish government promised development, but Bihar's economy is lagging behind. The 'double engine' claim proved hollow, and no special package was received from the centre," he said.

He highlighted that unemployment in Bihar exceeds 15 per cent, forcing millions of youth to migrate every year.

He also slammed the state for a recruitment scam, which has triggered youth protests and police crackdowns.

Kharge said farmers in Bihar face perhaps the "worst" conditions in the country and suffer annual flood devastation due to the government's complete failure in flood management.

"The Prime Minister promised to revive Bihar's sugar industry many times. But ten years later, nothing has been done," he added.

The Congress chief suggested that tensions inside the NDA are now open. "The internal strife within the NDA alliance is now out in the open. Nitish Kumar has been mentally retired by the BJP. The BJP now considers him a burden," Kharge alleged.

Kharge underscored the demand for a nationwide caste census and transparency in Bihar's reservation policy.

"Eighty per cent of Bihar's population belongs to OBC, EBC, and SC/ST categories. The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi forced the Central government to agree to a caste census," he said.

He questioned why the Modi government has not given constitutional protection to Bihar's 65 per cent reservation, recalling that a Congress government granted protection to Tamil Nadu's 69 per cent quota three decades ago.

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kharge accused him of hypocrisy.

"He once wrote against reservations, and now he has banned caste-based rallies. On one hand, we talk about caste census, and on the other hand, your Chief Minister wants to jail those protesting injustice," Kharge said.

Kharge painted a grim picture of Bihar's governance, including rising crime with daily robberies and murders, a shortage of teachers in schools, and a collapsed public health system where hospitals lack medicines, forcing people to seek treatment outside the state.

Concluding his speech, Kharge urged Biharis to reject religious polarisation and embrace development-oriented politics.

"The people of Bihar want development, employment, social justice, and good governance. They have long dreamed of a 'golden Bihar', and together we will make it a reality. The 2025 Assembly elections will mark the beginning of the countdown to the end of the corrupt rule of the Modi government," he said.

