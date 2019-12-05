Director Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW), starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, has garnered superb responses from the people who watched it in a special screening held in Mumbai.

Pati Patni Aur Woh story: Abhinav aka Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan) is an obedient son and as per his parents' wishes, he completes civil engineering, gets a government job in the PWD and gets hitched with Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) in an arranged marriage. But he falls in love with budding entrepreneur Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday) after meeting her in his office. What happens next is comedy of errors, which is a laugh riot.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is scheduled for worldwide release on December 6. Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar, who have jointly bankrolled it under T-Series and BR Studios, held its special screening for their friends from the film industry and critics in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The people who watched it in the special screening are impressed with Pati Patni Aur Woh and could not stop going gaga over it. Several people took to Twitter to share their reviews. They heaped praises upon Mudassar Aziz for his brilliant scripting and direction, which makes it a contemporary and progressive film that will strike a chord with young filmgoers.

They say that Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have done a brilliant job in their roles. Their performances and chemistry are the highlights of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie has good production values and music. Picturisation and punchlines are the attractions on the technical front.

Here are tweet reviews of Pati Patni Aur Woh shared by some people after watching in the special screening:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview... #PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ½ Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra's classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended! #PatiPatniAurWohReview

Raghuvendra Singh @raghuvendras

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a laugh riot This chocolate boy @TheAaryanKartik is in top form as Kanpuriya #ChintuTyagi. No one can match his refreshing comic timing in new-gen actors. Be it bromance with @Aparshakti or romance with @bhumipednekar & @ananyapandayy he is too good .@ananyapandayy you have surprised in #PatiPatniAurWoh. Cant believe you are the same girl whom I saw last year in #SOTY2. You have given a mature performance. And what to say about the amazing @bhumipednekar ? How do you manage to always come in a new avtar and win hearts. Claps! .@Aparshakti is superb as #ChintuTyagi's bestie. You are too funny ya! Wanted to see more of #ManuRishi in the film. Rakesh Yadav is @mudassar_as_is your writing is TOP CLASS. Thank u for a giving a COMPLETE family entertainer #PatiPatniAurWoh. @itsBhushanKumar @BRStudiosLLP

Umesh Punwani @PunwaniUmesh

#PatiPatniAurWoh: It won me over with the fact of rebooting a classic & still creating, carving a novelty value for itself. One-liners are the winners! Now #KartikAaryan knows which nerves to hit

Mama-G Live @mamag_live

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

Interval of #PatiPatniAurWoh .. very entertaining so far. @mudassar_as_is 's writing n direction is superb. Everyone is discussing the brilliance of @Aparshakti ... What a superb performance by him so far!

The best way to refresh your mind is by watching a light hearted feel good entertainer. The sort of film where u don't have to worry about hidden agendas or fake claims of truth. Writer director @mudassar_as_is' #PatiPatniAurWoh is that sort of film that made me hav a grt time!

Many a films get trapped in the first half-second half dilemma. #PatiPatniAurWoh triumphs on that front. The first half is a treat to watch and the second half betters the first half. Aur kya chahiye to you as an audience. At 2 hrs 8 mins it's the perfect length for a film. @mudassar_as_is is getting better with each passing film as a writer. He had some really funny lines in #HappyPhirrBhaagJayegi but the screenplay was inconsistent. #PatiPatniAurWoh 's screenplay is tight n there's nothing superfluous about it.

.#PatiPatniAurWoh is a progressive film.Patni @bhumipednekar kicks some serious ass. She believes in being the badass Kulta to make Pati @TheAaryanKartik realise what makes his sweet smile work! Bhumi is a supremely confident actor n a treat to watch on screen.Always innovating!

.@TheAaryanKartik is getting better with each passing film by choosing films catering to the hinterland.He's the small town simpleton who wears nukkad-ka-tailor made collar shirts n his endearing goofiness is as natural as it gets. His comic timing is spot on! #PatiPatniAurWoh

You don't get the smart n suave @TheAaryanKartik .. you get Chintu Tyagi who doesn't know what big city slickness is all about. As an actor Karthik is working v hard to make his performances look effortless. His sincerity is clearly showing. Full marks to him! #PatiPatniAurWoh

.@ananyapandayy surprises with her mature, nuanced and elegant performance. She hits all the right notes. She doesn't over do anywhere. Her styling is good. She's every bit the glamorous diva that the role required. Her next film will be keenly awaited. #PatiPatniAurWoh

.@Aparshakti is improving at his craft at a Herculean speed. Every time he appears, he'd make you glued to the screen. He's that good. The body language, the lahja, contextual nuances... He gets it right perfectly. A big reason to watch the film. #PatiPatniAurWoh

Rajesh Sharma is good and so is KK Raina. The boy who plays Yadav is a RIOT! Would love to know his name. Music is good. Dilabara and Dheeme Dheeme come at crucial junctures and they add value to the film. #PatiPatniAurWoh

Fenil Seta @fenil_seta

#PatiPatniAurWoh looks like a colourful, entertaining flick and appeals to the youth and families alike. It is directed by @mudassar_as_is, whose Happy Bhag Jayegi was loved for its quirky humour. Pati Patni Aur Woh also seems to be in the same zone

#PatiPatniAurWoh Songs have worked to an extent. The excitement hence is there though it's not skyhigh. Also, a dialogue on marital rape, shown in the trailer, was heavily slammed. Reportedly, the makers have removed it from the film

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a very well-made and well-written film that provides entertainment in abundance. The basic premise is similar to the 1978 original film but thankfully the makers have done a lot of changes and made the film in sync with today's times

#PatiPatniAurWoh Also, unlike infidelity comedies of the past decade, the character of Chintu is naughty but never vulgar. Even the dialogues are not objectionable. In fact, the one-liners are too good and raise the humour levels considerably

#PatiPatniAurWoh Not just @mudassar_as_is's writing but even his direction is first-rate. He made Happy Bhag Jayegi, which was also a terrific film. At this rate, this man can emerge as one of the most significant directors of Bollywood

#PatiPatniAurWoh @bhumipednekar looks gorgeous and gets to play the most fun character of the film. The way she gets her act so right in the second half is seen to be believed!

#PatiPatniAurWoh @ananyapandayy also proves that she's a star in the making and that she's here to stay. To maintain a strong position amidst so many talents is praiseworthy!

#PatiPatniAurWoh @Aparshakti is a big surprise and he induces the maximum laughter! Shubham Kumar as Rakesh Yadav is another actor that adds to the madness! @neerajsoodactor and Manurishi Chadha leave a huge mark