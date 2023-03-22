Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was released worldwide in theatres on January 25, 2023. The Republic Day weekend release is still running successfully in cinema halls. The film also has Salman Khan's cameo.

The on-screen camaraderie between Salman and SRK is whistle-worthy! John- Deepika- Dimple Kapadia every actor has got equal screen space. The nuanced action and acting by senior actors and the three protagonists have broken all records in India and overseas.

The SRK-led film has entered its 8th week and managed to jump big on Saturday and Sunday despite numerous new releases and holdover releases. Meanwhile, the Pathaan was dropped on Amazon Prime with deleted scenes. The extended version of the film has some unseen footage that has made fans of SRK go berserk.

Take a look at the scenes that are not there in the theatrical release.

One of the scenes shows Pathaan (SRK) getting tortured by the Russians. A particularly gory scene shows him strapped to a chair as an officer pulls nails out of his fingers. Pathaan screams in agony as the officer says, "Batado Pathaan, tum jaante ho, end mein sab bolte hain (Speak up Pathaan, you know everyone speaks up in the end)."

Pathaan jokes with him, "Teri Hindi bahut acchi hai. Teri maa Hindustan gai thi? Ya joint operation (Your Hindi is great. Did your mom go to Hindustan or were you part of joint operation)..." he says but gets a big punch in his face for it.

Another scene shows, where Pathaan meets his colleague and his teammate rushes to give him a hug but he says, "Agar zindagi rahi toh gale milege (We will share a hug some other day)."

A cinephile wrote, "Uffff This 1:30:00 Door Entry Scene. Ye Scene toh Delete Karna Nehi Tha Theater se..Kya Faadu Scene Hai."Walk+Style+Attitude Of #Pathaan, Absolutely Goosebumps. Best OTT Experience Ever."

"Another mentioned, "Why the hell this scene was deleted....Ye scene theatre me aag laga deta," this scene would have set the movie hall on fire."

This is how fans have reacted to the extended version.

Pathaan on Prime has been trending since the film was dropped on Amazon Prime.

It's indeed a King size Blockbuster for King Khan.

Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand has become the all-time number-one Hindi film worldwide and it kept collecting even in its eighth weekend!

Pathaan, on its eighth weekend, collected 0.98 crore net in India (Hindi – 0.95 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.03 crore). Here's the day-wise break-up.

Pathaan's net collection in India stands at 541.96 crores (Hindi - 523.35 crore, Dubbed - 18.61 crores)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1048.30 crore (India gross: 656.20 crores, overseas: 392.10 crore which is US$ 47.75 million).