With the onset of a new year, it's finally time to refresh our binge-list and update it with the upcoming Bollywood movies of 2023. After two years of pandemic, 2022 undoubtedly brought fresh ray of hope for the industry as well as the cine-lovers with several postponed movies finally coming to the big screen as well as OTT platforms. Thus, 2023 is expected to be even better with some enormous releases and films roaring at the box office.

While there are tons of exciting movies scheduled to be released in the coming year, we at International Business Times have prepared a list of the top 5 most anticipated movies that can create waves at the box office. So, are you excited? Here we go!

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday treat to fans came gift-wrapped in the form of Pathaan teaser in November 2022. The film will mark King Khan's return to the big screen after 5 years. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. The film will see actor Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. 'Tiger 3; is the third instalment of the franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' was directed by Kabir Khan, while the second one titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Adipurush

'Adipurush' starring South Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been one of the most-anticipated movies. The modern-day adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana' will have Prabhas playing the character of Lord Ram, while Kriti will be essaying the role of Sita in 'Adipurush' and it will mark her first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the two stars, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Raavan in the film. Directed by Om Raut, the film was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will mark Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years. The family drama also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will release on April 28, 2023.

Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Sam Bhadur' is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is expected to release on June 2, 2023. It will be SRK's second film of the year and he has described the film as 'an explosive entertainer.' Fans also have high expectations from this film which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Dhawan's rom-com drama 'Shehzada' is yet another film that is expected to do wonders at the box office in 2023. The film will also have Kriti Sanon opposite Kartik Aaryan. Checking the current box office record of Kartik, the film is expected to be a hit.

Dunki

'Dunki', which will be Shah Rukh Khan's third film in 2023, is yet another highly-anticipated film and fans are eagerly waiting for it. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first collaboration of King Khan and the 'PK' director for a project. The film will also feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is also supposed to release in 2023. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, boxer Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and many others.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor has collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time for ' Animal'. The film, which is said to be a gangster drama with a father-son relationship at its core, is a pan-India project and will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi. The movie, starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandana and Tripti Dimri, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.