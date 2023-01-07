While the year 2022 will go down as one of the worst years for Bollywood, the big line up of most awaited films might make 2023 go otherwise. From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Bollywood has some of the biggest films slated for release this year. And with the trend of Bollywood films releasing on OTT within months of their theatrical release, we can't wait for these guaranteed blockbusters to make its way to OTT. Let's take a look at some of them.

Pathaan: There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is one of the most talked about films of this year. While the songs and the trailer of the film has already set tongues wagging, going by the looks of it, it wouldn't be surprising to see the film shatter many BO records. The film is slated for release on January 25. There have been reports of Pathaan's OTT release being bought by Amazon, but an official confirmation is awaited.

Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan is all set to give double treat to his fans with two blockbusters this year. While the first look of both Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan had sent social media into a tizzy, one can only imagine the wave it would bring once it releases. Bonus: While Tiger 3 will have Katrina Kaif pair up with Salman Khan for the first time after marriage, Kisi Ka Bhai will also mark India's favourite – Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut.

Shehzada: After Freddy, the expectations from Kartik Aaryan have been at an all time high. And with the love and adulation, the trailer of this action entertainer has received; Shehzada might turn out to be Kartik's career best. The film is slated to release in February, 2023. The film is expected to drop on OTT platform within months of its theatrical release.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: All eyes are on this one after Ranbir Kapoor announced that this will probably be the last romantic comedy he would do. Paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor, the Luv Ranjan film is the one we all have been waiting for long. There were rumours of the film's digital rights having been bought by Netflix India.

Bholaa: Ajay Devgn is going to go all guns blazing in this neo noir action thriller. Bholaa is the remake of 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi. The film is slated for release in March 2023. While the OTT platform of the film remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the film will start streaming on OTT platform within two months of its release.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi; the Karan Johar film is as big as it could get. Slated for release in April this year, all eyes are already on this one. There is a strong murmur that the film will release on Amazon Prime Video, however, an official confirmation is awaited.