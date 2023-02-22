Stupid statements: Vivek Agnihotri joins chorus praising Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan and condemns boycott calls Close
Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan remains unstoppable at the box office despite many national and international releases. The Siddharth Anand directorial is on a record-breaking run as it became the fifth Indian film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide!

Dangal (Rs 1968.03 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 cr), KGF 2 (Rs 1188 cr) and RRR (Rs 1174 cr) are the other Indian films to have entered the club. According to Box Office Worldwide, the film collected Rs623 Cr from its domestic run and Rs 377 Cr globally.

Earlier, the film registered a record opening of Rs 69.6 crore (NBOC) across India. According to its producers Yash Raj Films, the film's opening day collections worldwide stand at Rs 106 crore, the highest for any Hindi cinema.

Interestingly, Pathaan has achieved this number without being released in China. The spy thriller also stars John Abharam and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime has grabbed the OTT rights of the film for a whopping Rs 100 Cr. The film is likely to have its streaming debut on April 25.

Pathaan is a part of Yash Raj's spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The fifth instalment of the shared universe will be Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist.

