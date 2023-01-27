Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has taken over the box office and rightly so! The film opened to a thunderous opening and the roar of the film is nowhere near fading. The action entertainer boasts of an elaborate star cast along with stars like – Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. And there's no secret that Salman Khan plays a cameo in the film too.

However, it is not just Salman who has a cameo in the film. There's another Khan who plays an important role in the film. Guessing who? Well, its Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde. Yes, you read that right. Aamir Khan's sister was also a part of the film and brace yourself as we are going to reveal which role you saw her in.

Spoiler ahead: Remember the lady from Afghanistan who gave SRK the name – Pathaan? Well, you guessed it right! The gorgeous lady was none other than Nikhat Khan, Aamir's sister. Prior to this, Nikhat has worked in several other films like - Mission Mangal (2019), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) to name a few.

Nikhat has also reportedly worked as a producer for films like - Tum Mere Ho (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Madhosh (1994), and Lagaan (2001). Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have been going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

What celebs said about Pathaan

"What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan," Hrithik Roshan wrote. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Because love always wins (heart emoji) What a blast." Several celebs like Farah Khan Kunder, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Anurag Kashyap and others have heaped praise on the film.