The most awaited film of the year, Pathaan is finally here! And what a ride has it been! From stellar star cast, power packed action sequences, high octane stunts to the whole film being a visual delight; Pathaan is as big as it can get. And not just the fans and followers, even Bollywood seems to have been taken over by the Pathaan fever.

Bollywood celebs review Pathaan

Hrithik Roshan: "What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan."

Anurag Kashyap: "Yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai. (Shah Rukh Khan has looked so good, he never looked this good before. Our hearts are full. And there is dangerous action, for the first time for Shah Rukh as well)."

Raveena Tandon: "#pathan OMG ! Blown away! Just fantastic ! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone #johnabraham. Just fantastic! Thank you being the reason for the industry to celebrate again!" She went on to add, "Hamaare Karan Arjun aagaye hahhahahah! @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk."

Karan Johar: "I don't remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one's just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk ... the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can...."

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director went on to add, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and "boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped!!!!"