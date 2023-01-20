All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film is all set for a grand opening on January 25, 2023. The Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer has been one of the most awaited films of the year. Pathaan also marks SRK's comeback film after a hiatus of several years. And the mammoth advance booking numbers are a testament to the craze and hype around the film.

Trade experts weigh in

Trade pundits and experts have made a prediction of the film making an opening business of Rs 35-40 crore. As per reports, the film is also expected to cross Rs ₹150-200 crore in India and ₹300 crore worldwide. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

SRK calls John a "gentle giant"

In a latest interview, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about John Abraham and his role in the film. King Khan called John a "gentle giant". "I was very keen he does it and he was kind enough to do a role where he is really a bad guy. He is a top star. He has his own franchises happening and he has got these really cool action films happening and to decide to take on a film where he is a bad guy, you know, so takes a lot of guts," SRK said in an interview.

He went on to add, "It was nice working with him and all so I realised he is a gentle giant. You know when we were doing action and everything. He says...he called me a national treasure and said, 'I will not hurt you.' I said you can, it's ok."