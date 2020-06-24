Day after Yoga Guru Ramdev came up with a "clinically tested, evidence-based medicine" for coronavirus cure, a Licence Officer from the Ayurved Department of the Uttarakhand government claimed that the licence was approved for immunity booster, cough and fever, not Covid-19.

The licencing officer said that Patanjali's application didn't mention coronavirus according to which the licence was issued. Speaking to news agency ANI, the officer said, "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved license for immunity booster, cough & fever."

We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit for Covid-19," the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department Officer said.

Ramdev asked to stop Corona medicine ads

The Modi government has asked his Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to stop advertising or publicising the firm's claims as "medicine" for Covid-19 till the issue is "duly examined".

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Ayush Ministry stated that "facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry".

The Ayush Ministry also said that the Centre has notified Patanjali that such ads of drugs, including ayurvedic medications are classified under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives published by the Central Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronil: Ramdev's Corona cure

Ramdev on Tuesday (June 23) launched Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which he claims is a cure for coronavirus. Ramdev also spoke about several other immunity boosters at an event during the launch of Coronil.

Patanjali claims those given the medicine were fully cured and none died. He went on to say that 69 per cent of them recovered within three days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak," said Balkrishna, Ramdev's close aide and MD of Patanjali Ayurved. He added that Patanjali conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients.

