Popular actor Mouni Roy is often spotted by the paparazzi during dinner dates, parties and also at the airport. On Wednesday the actor was papped at Mumbai airport as she was flying seemingly flying out of the country.

Airport security stops Mouni Roy as she forgets her passport in a hurry to catch the flight

As soon as the Mouni reached the airport and headed towards the security check, she realised that she had forgotten her passport at home. The actor was seen searching for the passport in her bag. amidst the chaos, she also spoke to the CISF staff manning the airport entrance who explained that entry would not be possible without the passport.

In a clip shared by Papraazi, she shared the details of what happened with the photographers stationed around the airport.

She told paparazzi gathered at the airport to photograph her, , "Ho gaya... passport bhul gayi," to which a photographer replied, "Are baap re."( oh god).

In fact, Mouni had to wait until her passport arrived to enter the airport.

Netizens react

Mouni looked stunning in a comfy blue and white co-ord set for her airport look.

Netizens were amused by Mouni's interaction and flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

A user wrote, "Celebrity ho yaa aam women, bag me kuch milta nahi."

Another wrote, "Paparazzi ko phone karne ke chakkar me PASSPORT BHOOL GYI" (She forgot her passport while calling the paparazzi ).

The third one said, "This is what happens when you have staff for everything for normal people... passport is the first thing they will keep ready."

The fourth one said, "Passport agar bhul gayi to jayegi kaise , itna confidence aata kaha se hain? (If she has forgotten her passport how will she go).

Mouni Roy partied hard a day before flying abroad

A day before flying to an undisclosed location. On Tuesday night, Mouni was spotted partying at her newly opened restaurant 'Badmaash' celebrating her BFF and choreographer Rahul Shetty's birthday. The actor looked stunning in a sassy mini-bodycon dress in shades of brown. She exuded oomph flaunting her hourglass figure. The actress even posed with the birthday boy before hitting the party inside.