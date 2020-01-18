A passenger's moist shoe has landed him on the wrong side of social media. The popular Twitter account Passenger Shaming recently shared a video of an anonymous passenger holding up his shoe to a plane's air vent.

The bizarre clip of an airline passenger, which goes on for seven seconds, is doing the rounds on the Internet. The video racked up more than 2.95 lakh views and hundreds of comments from others disgusted by the strange act.

Also, the Instagram account of Passenger Shaming, calls out passengers for their odd and apathetic behaviour on flights, shared it on their feed.

In the clip, the seated passenger held one of his shoes under the air vent to dry it. "So yeah, this zero self-awareness nonsense is happening...again... #PLEASESTOP," the caption read.

Obviously, the post went viral leading to some hilarious jokes and sarcasm on Instagram.

"Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane," says an Instagram user.

"Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further," says another.

A post read "That's a new one. Now I'll have to clean that part as well!!"

"Are you freaking kidding me???" asked one user.