Music has the power to touch people's hearts and lives, it has the ability to transcend borders. Every music fanatic must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The song is still making waves among Indian fans, be it for its soulful music, lyrics and visual appeal. Recently, at a concert in Mumbai singer Arijit Singh crooned his rendition of Pasoori and made the crowd go frenzy.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'aayushmansinha' with the caption: "Surreal night, surreal vibe! @arijitsingh has possibly the biggest catalogue of hits but he still makes it a point to cover music he loves and appreciates! #Pasoori has a new rendition and boy is it beautiful!"

Fans flocked to his comment section to express their love for Arijit's version of Pasoori.

A fan wrote, "Absolutely surreal i was there and it was so good i cried."

Another mentioned, "every time #ArijitSingh does it, he does better."

The third one mentioned, "He has a golden voice and a golden heart too."

"Unreal & Effortless," the fourth expressed.

Since then, numerous videos from Arijit's concert have gone viral on social media.

Other songs sung by Arijit at the Mumbai concert are:

Arijit gave a magical touch to the song Humma Humma.

Arijit Singh also dedicated Maniesh Paul's song 'Tose Naina' at his recent concert and showered virtual hugs on the actor.

The way he says "piyaa" everytime in muskurane ki wajah ♥️#ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/PbZDQwdLhH — Roshan (RK) (@MartiansHrx) November 29, 2022

Arijit Singh ? where’s my pasoori fam at? pic.twitter.com/eUMUZZG51s — Rohan Talpade (@Notyourreporter) November 26, 2022

Arijit also sang Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt. Netizens were awestruck by listening to his magical voice.

For the unversed, Arijit Singh was seen performing live after a gap of three years during the 'One Night Only - India Tour'. The first leg of the tour kickstarted with Mumbai on November 26 which will be followed by Delhi on December 3 and Hyderabad on December 17. Shows in Bangalore and Kolkata will follow early next year.