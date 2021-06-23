The pro-freedom Pashtun leadership continues to raise its voice against the brutality of PAK Army and the Taliban. The Pashtun community continues to push for freedom as protestors have once again taken to street demanding "Azaadi" from Pakistan, PAK Punjab and General Bajwa. Hundreds of Pashtuns can be seen taking to the streets as they chant slogans against the PAK administration.

Pakistan has been allegedly using force against peaceful protestors, seeking justice for the their tribesmen who were killed recently. Protestors who participated in the Jani Khel peace march to Islamabad were attacked by PAK and Pakistani Punjab police. There are allegations that even the Taliban has joined forces with PAK army to silence the agitators.

Violence against Pashtuns continue

According to reports, four Pashtun protestors of Jani Khel tribe were killed by Bannu police while they were marching towards Islamabad to protest the police's failure to arrest the killers of a local elder. There have been ongoing protests led by Jani Khel tribesmen for the last three weeks ever since the tribal leader Malak Naseeb Khan was shot dead by gunmen in the area while he was protesting against the killing of four teenage boys in the area.

When the protestors proceeded towards the capital, the police blocked their way and charged at them using lathis and tear gas. In the clash between the police and the protestors, one Wahid Khan of Jani Khel died.

The police have also blocked all the roads leading to the federal capital by placing containers at various points, including Tochi, Lora and Kangar bridges and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project road at Kaki, reports suggest.

The justice for the killing of the four teenage boys is yet to see any development. Their bodies, riddled with bullets, were found in the area in March and despite the chief minister's assurance, no arrests have been made. The locals accuse the PAK army and Tehreek-e-Taliban, Pakistan (TTP) for the killings.

Not only has the Imran Khan administration remained mum, it has further cracked down on prominent Pashtun leaders, including Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, which is the chief organisation of the Pashtun freedom movement against Pakistan fighting the "atrocities and human rights violations of Pashtuns over the last few decades in Pakistan." He was arrested on the charges of sedition last year, only to be released later after widespread criticism.