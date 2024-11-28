The ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush has taken a new turn with actress Parvathy Thiruvothu coming out supporting the Lady Superstar. Nayanthara recently wrote an open letter accusing Dhanush of filing a ₹10 crore copyright case against her Netflix documentary for using a 3-second clip from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

She also revealed that Dhanush refused to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the footage. This sparked widespread support for Nayanthara, especially from other actresses.

Parvathy, who has also faced isolation for speaking out against injustices in the past, explained her decision to support Nayanthara in an interview. She emphasized that Nayanthara's letter felt genuine and purposeful, stating, "She is a self-made woman, and her words carry weight. When I read her open letter, I felt it was important to stand with her. This is a real issue, and many of us believe the truth in her words."

Parvathy also shared her personal experience of being unsupported in similar situations. "I know how it feels to be isolated. Support can make a huge difference, and that's why I will always stand with those who speak the truth," she added. However, Parvathy's stance has added more fuel to this ongoing fight and has drawn severe backlash from Dhanush's fans, who accuse her and other actresses of being ungrateful. Fans argue that actresses who worked with Dhanush and found success through his films are now turning against him.

Dhanush and Parvathy have worked together in the film titled Maryan; the actress is always seen supporting and taking a stand for those who deal with women's safety problems in the industry. She was very bold and vocal about her thoughts about the Hema Committee that recently happened in the Malayalam film industry.

Even actresses like Shruthi Hassan liked Nayantara's Instagram post, which created a lot of doubts regarding Dhanush.

Dhanush's lawyer advised the opposing party to remove the content infringing his client's copyright on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He stated that his client would be compelled to pursue appropriate legal action if the clip was not taken down. The lawsuit will include a claim for damages amounting to Rs 10 crores against the opposing party and Netflix India.

Recently, both Nayanthara and Dhanush were spotted at a Tamil actor's wedding, which created a lot more sparks in this matter.