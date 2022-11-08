Parts of Bengaluru might face power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is set to undertake unfinished maintenance and repair works.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has stated that the power cut will last from 10 am and 4 pm. This comes as the KPTCL plans to release old 220 kilovolts (KV) towers and conductors, stringing new ones in their stead and conversion of existing lines to DC - direct current - lines, among others.

The areas expected to be affected are Tugani feeders, Harohalli, T K Halli and Somanahalli in the Kanakpura division under the Ramanagara circle.

"Releasing of Old 220KV towers and conductors & stringing of new double circuit drake conductor between LOC No: 139 to 142 to proposed 220KV KIADB station limits in Harohalli for the Work of Conversion of existing 220/66KV SC Somanahalli-TK Halli line to DC line from existing 220/66KV TK Halli substation of existing 220/66KV Somanahlli Substation for a distance of 62.221KMS," said the BESCOM in a press release.

The city also faced power cuts earlier this month on 2, 5 and 6 November, and will also experience it on 28 November, in addition to 9 and 10 November.

The power cuts are undertaken every month as BESCOM is undertaking several projects that are pending due to the incessant rain and flooding that Bengaluru has seen in the past months.

According to reports, the power authority also plans to shift all overhead cables of the city underground, which has been delayed due to ongoing ones such as the Namma Metro construction by the BMRCL, the laying of water pipes and gas lines by the BWSSB. Some of the maintenance work was also stalled due to the festive season.

In case of any emergency situation, the BESCOM officials can be contacted through the 24x7 helpline 1912.

BESCOM has been getting criticism on social media from city residents for frequent power cuts. However, the authorities have maintained that consumers are given prior information regarding power cuts through releases and schedules on social media.