Prasanna has raised his voice against Tamil Rockers at an event related to his web series Thiravam, which is now available on Zee Tamils OTT platform Zee5, on Tuesday, 21 April.

Talking about the struggles of making a film, Prasanna said, "Everyone knows here about difficulties that we are facing in the process of making a movie. Firstly, it is about finding the right producer and then getting the dates of the right artists. The challenge is to finish the product in stipulated time and budget after which getting theatres to screen our film. Finally, making the audience to watch the films in theatres. Lastly, the difficult most part is to ensure that the movie doesn't release on Tamil Rockers,"

Prasanna claims that people hesitate to pay Rs 24 per month when the content would be available for free on Tamil Rockers. Sarcastically, he wants the film industry to partner with Tamil Rockers and sell their content to how much ever money it pays for the products.

"We cannot give everything for free. There should be nominal charges," the 36-year old said while talking about the access to the Zee5 content comes at the price of Rs 49 per month.

He claims that the amount that they pay is not just for one film or web series, but for the complete content on Zee5. Prasanna further states, on a lighter note, that he will pass on the idea of releasing the films on Tamil Rockers to Vishal.

Before ending, Prasanna thanked all those who have subscribed for the channel.

Coming to his web series, Thiravam, it is a political thriller which has Indhuja, John Vijay and Kaali Venkat in the key roles. Prasanna plays a small-time scientist who invents a herbal fuel.