Love is a beautiful emotion, but what happens when the only love of your life leaves you? It leaves you heartbroken, shattered and teary-eyed. This is exactly what Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's much-awaited music video Juda Kar Diya talks about. EriShad's song Juda Kar Diya dropped on Tuesday. The song is a beautiful ode heartbreak and loss of a loved one.

Parth samthaan, erica and Harshad

What is the song all about?

In Juda Kar Diya, Erica and Harshad play a young girl but their life takes a drastic turn when Harshad loses Erica in a plane crash. Harshad is left shattered and heartbroken. The romantic, emotional song Juda Kar Diya. Perfectly portrays the loss and pain of losing your beloved in Juda Kar Diya.

Harshad and Erica's chemistry

Harshad and Erica's new song

Harshad has acted meticulously, and the way he emotes pain will move you. Erica looks mesmerising and is indeed a sight to behold. Both these popular TV actors Erica and Harshad look magical on-screen.

The crux of the song

The song also reflects that one must always cherish their loved ones when there is the time because it is never known what tragedy can fall and make one lose them forever.

Netizens are loving Erica and Harshad's on-screen cute chemistry.

 Check out their reaction:

 Parth Samthaan lauds Erica and Harshad's emotional, romantic song 'Juda Kar Diya.'

Parth and Erica

Erica Fernandes's co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan shared the link of the song on his IG stories. Parth also commented on Erica's post.

Erica and Harshad
Parth Samthaan comments