Love is a beautiful emotion, but what happens when the only love of your life leaves you? It leaves you heartbroken, shattered and teary-eyed. This is exactly what Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's much-awaited music video Juda Kar Diya talks about. EriShad's song Juda Kar Diya dropped on Tuesday. The song is a beautiful ode heartbreak and loss of a loved one.

What is the song all about?

In Juda Kar Diya, Erica and Harshad play a young girl but their life takes a drastic turn when Harshad loses Erica in a plane crash. Harshad is left shattered and heartbroken. The romantic, emotional song Juda Kar Diya. Perfectly portrays the loss and pain of losing your beloved in Juda Kar Diya.

Harshad and Erica's chemistry

Harshad has acted meticulously, and the way he emotes pain will move you. Erica looks mesmerising and is indeed a sight to behold. Both these popular TV actors Erica and Harshad look magical on-screen.

The crux of the song

The song also reflects that one must always cherish their loved ones when there is the time because it is never known what tragedy can fall and make one lose them forever.

Netizens are loving Erica and Harshad's on-screen cute chemistry.

Check out their reaction:

(I have raved about #HarshadChopda since the morning.)

I like how #EricaFernandes brings a kind of cuteness in #JudaKarDiya, the innocence that goes missing from his life suddenly & shatters him?

Also thanks Erica for leaving a lipstick mark on his cheek.?#JudaKarDiya — Rutuja4Harshad (@Rutuja4Harshad) December 8, 2020

I was really thinking that a mv isn’t much and will be underwhelming but in 5 mins both Harshad and Erica managed to produce so much chemistry and utilize their acting more than dragged out shows. I thoroughly enjoyed it #JudaKarDiya — stream juda kar diya (@tereliyex) December 8, 2020

The best chemistry of 2020.. Erishad nailed it



Standing ovation for the natural performance

harshad & erica has to be in ashow together #JudaKarDiya pic.twitter.com/NVRa7dMWRJ — alysha (@Sira82105957) December 8, 2020

Thank you @LaghateParth.

Nice to see your story in ig supporting Erica and Harshad's music video. #EricaFernandes #HarshadChopda#JudaKarDiya — AnaaAnaa111 (@anaa111_anaa) December 8, 2020

Parth Samthaan lauds Erica and Harshad's emotional, romantic song 'Juda Kar Diya.'

Erica Fernandes's co-star from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Parth Samthaan shared the link of the song on his IG stories. Parth also commented on Erica's post.