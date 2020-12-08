Two of Hindi cinema's most enduring and endearing star-actors celebrate their birthday on December 8. While he-man, Dharmendra turns 85 today and the gorgeous Sharmila Tagore has now turned 76.

Sharmila Tagore's family shared warm birthday wishes for her. Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Soha Ali Khan and son-in-law Kunal Kemmu took to their respective Instagram handles and posted heartfelt wishes on her mom Sharmila's birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's aww-dorable wish for her mother-in-law is unmissable.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful monochrome throwback picture of her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena Kapoor, in her caption, described Sharmila Tagore as the "coolest" and the "most beautiful" and she wrote: "To one of the coolest and strongest women I know." She signed off the note saying, "Happy birthday, my beautiful mother-in-law."

In the close-up shot, Sharmila Tagore can be seen sitting pretty. She can be seen sporting her signature winged eyeliner.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Daughter Soha Ali Khan's too shared a beautiful picture with her mother!

Sharmila Tagore's daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan posted an album, which had pictures of the mother-daughter duo from 2013 to 2019. She captioned the post: "We always managed to spend birthdays together, but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and been thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon."

See the post shared by Soha here:

Kunal Kemmu's uber-cool wish for mother-in-law

Kunal Kemmu shared a sweet picture with his mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on Instagram to wish her happy birthday.

Take a look:

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of the rare pictures of Sharmila Tagore.

Dharmendra and Sharmila made an interesting and a very fruitful pair, especially in the films that they did together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Some of the best films that Dharmendra and Sharmila did together are Chupke Chupke (1975), Anupama (1966), Yakeen (1969), Devar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mere Humdam Mere Dost (1968).

Sharmila Tagore was known for her elegant eye makeup, and she was one of those actors who aced the winged eyeliner.

Take a look:

IBTimes India wishes veteran actor Sharmila Tagore a very happy birthday!