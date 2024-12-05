The Union Home Minister is set to introduce a Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the Lok Sabha. This amendment aims to bring more clarity to roles and empower authorities at the national and state levels. The Bill, introduced on August 1, seeks to amend the existing Act, which was originally enacted to ensure effective management of disasters in India by creating institutional mechanisms, disaster management plans, and strategies for preventing and mitigating disaster impacts.

Simultaneously, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has moved a motion for The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. This Bill seeks to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railways Board and improve operational efficiency. The key provisions of the Bill include the integration of the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 into the Railways Act, of 1989. This move is intended to simplify the legal framework governing Indian Railways by repealing the Indian Railway Board Act, of 1905 and incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act.

In a parallel development, the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2024-25), represented by Ganesh Singh and Rodmal Nagar, will present the Action Taken Reports on securing the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL). The report also presents the observations/recommendations contained in the 30th Report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Committee on measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in various departments/ organisations/institutions under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) pertaining to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In the Rajya Sabha, the members of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2024-25), Kavita Patidar and Shambhu Sharan Patel will lay on the table various reports on the OBC recruitments in various government departments.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh will make statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 15th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on 'Welfare of Indian Diaspora ; Policies/ Schemes'; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 20th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs 'Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24'; Status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 22nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on India's Neighbourhood First Policy.

The Rajya Sabha has also cleared a bill to replace the 100-year-old Boiler Act, passed by Lok Sabha earlier in the day. The Bill, which aims to decriminalise seven offences and promote ease of doing business, was cleared in the Upper House by a voice vote. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha on the recent developments in India-China relations.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. On Tuesday, the minister told the Lok Sabha that the India-China ties have improved in recent times. Congress MPs have submitted separate adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today to raise a discussion on the agrarian crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's "India-First" policy and the "Make in India" initiative , emphasising how these policies have contributed to India's development. Speaking at the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, he acknowledged India's efforts to foster a stable environment for growth. His remarks came days after the Kremlin announced that President Putin will visit India next year for the annual India-Russia Summit with PM Modi.