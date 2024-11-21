World's largest company Nvidia reported strong results for its third quarter (ended October 27) at $35.1 billion, up 17 per cent from the previous quarter and up 94 per cent from a year ago.

Nvidia has been a leader in AI, making it the most valuable company in the world with a market capitalisation of over $3.6 trillion.

"The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to Nvidia computing. Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell — in full production — are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Despite a 94 per cent revenue growth in third quarter, the figure is still lower for the fourth quarter in a row, having grown 122 per cent, 262 per cent and 265 per cent in the three previous quarters. For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects sales to be $37.5 billion plus or minus 2 per cent.

Nvidia will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on December 27 to all shareholders.

"AI is transforming every industry, company and country. Enterprises are adopting agentic AI to revolutionise workflows. Industrial robotics investments are surging with breakthroughs in physical AI. And countries have awakened to the importance of developing their national AI and infrastructure," Huang said.

The graphics chip giant's shares closed marginally low at $145.89 on Wednesday (US time).

The data centre revenue was a record $30.8 billion, up 17 per cent from the previous quarter and up 112 per cent from a year ago.

The gaming and AI PC revenue was $3.3 billion, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter and up 15 per cent from a year ago, said the company.

The automotive and robotics revenue was $449 million, up 30 per cent from the previous quarter and up 72 per cent from a year ago.

