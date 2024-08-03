Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday called for a review of the design, and construction of the new Parliament building in the national capital after videos showed the roof of the new building leaking due to heavy rain in Delhi.

Gogoi attacked the Central government on the issue, saying that the Parliament belongs to the people of the country, and not to one party or any individual.

Taking to X, the Jorhat MP said, "The design, construction, and facilities within the new Indian parliament need to be reviewed. There is much to be done for it to reflect the greatest traditions of Indian parliamentary democracy. The Parliament belongs to the people of India and not to one party or one individual. I hope that the views of all major parties will be taken in due time."

Earlier, another Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a video on X showing water dripping from the roof of a lobby into a bucket placed on the floor inside the new Parliament building.

He wrote, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving an adjournment motion on this issue in the Lok Sabha."

Tagore later submitted an adjournment motion seeking the formation of a special committee led by MPs to inspect the building and assess the "causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs".

(With inputs from IANS)