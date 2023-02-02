Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid noisy protests by Congress-led opposition parties over research group Hindenburg's report on Adani Group.

As soon as Lok Sabha convened for the day, opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans.

Speaker Om Birla had just welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started the Question Hour, when the ruckus began.

Birla objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims. As the slogan shouting continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha too was adjourned over protests by opposition parties on the same issue.

A US-based research firm Hindenburg has accused the Adani group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades".

Opposition parties have been seeking to raise the Adani issue, Chinese transgressions at the border and the role of Governors in states.

Why no discussion on Adanis? Opposition asks

The opposition on Thursday alleged that the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned to stop them from raising the Adani issue.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary said, "Both Houses of Parliament adjourned today till 2pm because Govt did not agree to combined Opposition demand for an investigation into forced investments by LIC, SBI & other public institutions that have lost huge value in recent days endangering savings of crores of Indians."

Proceedings of both the Houses were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension notice of nine members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP), leading to sloganeering.

Ahead of the House proceedings, leaders of various like-minded opposition parties met at the leader of the Opposition's chamber. They included Congress, DMK, AITC, SP, JD(U), Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, IUML, NC, AAP, and Kerala Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)