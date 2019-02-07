Park Bo Gum was praised for his spectacular on-screen chemistry with Song Hye Kyo in the hit tvN drama, Encounter (formerly titled, Boyfriend). The show ended on 24 January with a total of 16 episodes.

In the series, the 37-year-old actress played Cha Soo Hyun, the daughter of a politician and former daughter-in-law of a family running a large business conglomerate. As for the 25-year-old actor's character, Kim Jin Hyuk, he appeared as a man who enjoys the happiness of his everyday life.

Though Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki have known each other for a long time, a lot of people saw Encounter as a romance between him and his friend's wife.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo, who shot to fame after starring in Descendants of the Sun, tied the knot at South Korea's Shilla Hotel on 31 October 2017.

During an interview with Sports Today, the Love in the Moonlight star responded to the claims. He said: "'Encounter' is not a romance between me and my friend's wife, but a romance between Kim Jin Hyuk and Cha Soo Hyun. We were each acting out our characters, so I focused on my portrayal of my character."

Adding on, Bo Gum gushed about Hye Kyo's impeccable acting skills. He said: "One of the reasons why everyone compliments Song Hye Kyo is that when she is acting a sad scene, she says everything with her eyes. When I saw her eyes, I realized what they were talking about. She was really like CEO Cha Soo Hyun, and because of that, I was able to fall deeper into my role as Kim Jin Hyuk."

The South Korean actor who is known for his humble nature, shared that he is not worried that his popularity might disappear someday. He said: "Popularity isn't forever, and I'm not afraid of my popularity falling. Because it's inevitable. I'm just thankful and amazed at everyone who supports and loves me unconditionally, even though there's nothing that I've done for them. I want to cherish it always and work hard to give back."