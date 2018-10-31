Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at South Korea's Shilla Hotel on October 31.

After months of speculations and rumours, the dating news was announced by Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency (UAA) through a joint statement, last year in July.

Following that, the wedding date was revealed. Right after the marriage announcement, the hashtag #SongSongCouple became one of the most-talked-about topics on Twitter.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo shot to fame after starring in Descendants of the Sun. In the hit drama, he played the lead role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin, and she reprised the role of a doctor named Kang Mo-Yeon. The series, which was one of the most successful Korean shows in recent years, was sold to 32 countries and translated to 32 different languages.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actor had recently expressed his feelings for his better half in the Esquire Korea September 2018 issue. During the interview, Joong Ki talked about his thoughts on marriage. He said: "In the past, someone I know told me that being able to find a wife you can love forever is a gift of destiny. I believe that the greatest thing a man can do is to love his woman."

"Though some may place value in attaining fame and fortune, I believe the most beautiful thing in the world is being a man who can love his woman in an unchanging way." he added.

"We've gotten married, but that doesn't mean we've gone past the dating stage. I still feel like we're dating. And honestly, my wife is so pretty," he shared.

Scroll down to take a look at adorable photos of Song-Song couple.