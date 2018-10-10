Pariyerum Perumal—produced by Pa Ranjith and directed by debutant director Mari Selvaraj will finally get released in Karnataka. Ranjith tweeted a poster of the film along with a list of cinema halls where it will be screened on Friday, October 12.

Pariyerum Perumal created a massive buzz among critics and the audience for its hard-hitting, yet subtle take on caste and community divides that still, shockingly pervades society, even amongst educated people (the film is largely set in college).

With an excellent soundtrack and a praise-worthy performance from all the actors, it promises to be a treat for viewers, in spite of the fact that it handles an uncomfortable subject.

Initially, the film, perhaps due to its small budget and having to compete with heavy-hitters like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the brilliant '96 for screen space, did not really make it to theatres outside Tamil Nadu.

Reports also suggest that the overwhelmingly positive buzz that the film received has made movie operators increase shows in places like Chennai. Now it looks like the rave reviews from all over the country (as well as a few screens in the US) has moved producers to consider showing the film to audiences in Karnataka as well. Distribution here will be handled by Radhakrishna, reports The News Minute.

Kathir stars as law student Pariyerum Perumal, alongside Anandhi and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and has created serious waves online prior to release and the cinematography is done by Sridhar.

Some of the locations where this film will be available in Bengaluru include PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Gopalan, Carnival, Innovative, and The Cinema. Mysore and Mangalore are also included in the list released by Ranjith.

Pa Ranjith has also tweeted a list of cinema halls in the US where Pariyerum Perumal will be screened.