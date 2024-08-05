South Korea has collected all five archery gold medals at the Paris Olympics after Kim Woo-jin beat American veteran Brady Ellison 6-5 to claim the men's individual title on Sunday.

China's archer Wang Yan lost to Lee Woo-seok of South Korea in the 1/8 Elimination Round, the latter went on to collect a bronze after defeating Florian Unruh of Germany 6-0, reports Xinhua.

"I've been through countless number of games, and this was the most nerve-racking one. I tried my best," said Kim after a tough win through the shoot-off.

This is Kim's first Olympic gold medal in men's singles, also the last piece of his "puzzle" to collect gold in all Olympic archery events. "I did complete my 'puzzle', but it doesn't mean I can't make another puzzle, and I'm always looking for new challenges," said Kim.

Despite the loss, five-time Olympian Ellison seemed unbeatable in spirit.

"No matter where I ended up, I was gonna be happy with it, and I shot how I wanted to shoot," said the 35-year-old.

(With inputs from IANS)