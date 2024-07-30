The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympic Games has been postponed due to water-quality issues in the River Seine. Scheduled for Tuesday morning 11:30 am IST (8:00 am CET), the event has now been moved to Wednesday 2:15 am IST (10:45 am CET).

This rescheduling aligns it with the women's triathlon, which was set for 24 hours later. The women's race will begin at 11:30 am IST on Wednesday, followed by the men's event at 2:15 am IST.

"Following the disappointing news that water quality results were not within the permitted levels to hold the swim segment of the men's individual event as planned on July 30, the race has been postponed and will now take place at 10.45 am (CET) on Wednesday July 31.

"There has been no impact upon the schedule of the women's race, with the athletes still set to go out at 8am on Wednesday, however, both of the medal ceremonies will now be held after the conclusion of the men's event," World Triathlon said in a statement.

World Triathlon announced the postponement on Tuesday morning, citing concerns over the water quality in the Seine. "Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men's triathlon event on July 31 at 10h 45. The women's triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations," it said.

The organisation has also set Friday as a contingency day if either or both events cannot proceed as planned on Wednesday.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be hold," World Triathlon said.

"Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as rain which fell over Paris on July 26 and 27, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health concerns. Despite the improvement in the water quality levels, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits" it added.

The decision follows a series of water quality tests conducted after heavy rainfall during the Olympic opening ceremony and subsequent outdoor events. The rain exacerbated pollution levels in the Seine, a river that flows through the heart of Paris and has a combined sewer system.

The Seine has a long history of pollution, with swimming in the river banned since 1923. However, French authorities have invested 1.4 billion euros in a project to improve water quality ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. This effort included a high-profile swim in the Seine earlier this month by France's sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, alongside Paralympic triathlon champion Alexis Hanquinquant.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet also participated in the swim to demonstrate the river's improved conditions.

The country's President, Emmanuel Macron, who had expressed a willingness to join, was notably absent. Despite these demonstrations, tests had previously revealed faecal matter levels ten times above the acceptable limit, forcing a delay in the planned swim.

(With inputs from IANS)