The Paris 2024 Olympics has been a significant event for India, with a number of athletes representing the country across various sports. The Indian contingent includes 29 members from athletics, 21 from shooting, and 19 from hockey, among others. The athletes have been preparing rigorously for the games, with their eyes set on bringing glory to the nation.

One of the most notable participants from India is Manu Bhaker, a young and talented shooter who has already made her mark in the international arena. Bhaker, who made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, had a disappointing run in the previous games due to a pistol snag during the 10m air pistol qualification. However, she has bounced back stronger for the Paris 2024 Olympics. She is the only athlete from the 21-member Indian shooting team to participate in multiple individual events, including the women's 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, and women's 25m pistol events.

Bhaker's resilience and determination paid off when she won a historic bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This achievement is significant as she became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. Bhaker's victory is a testament to her hard work and dedication, and it has brought immense pride to the nation.

In addition to Bhaker, other Indian athletes have also been making their mark in the games. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion, is leading a seven-member Indian team in the badminton tournament. Sindhu is the only Indian badminton player competing in the women's singles event and is seeded 10th. The Indian men's hockey team also started their campaign on a high note, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling tournament opener.

However, the journey to the Olympics has not been smooth for all Indian athletes. The wrestling federation in India faced a major setback when sexual harassment allegations were made against its chief, leading to protests by the country's top wrestlers. Despite the turmoil, young wrestlers like Reetika Hooda and Anshu Malik have shown resilience and determination, qualifying for the Olympics and keeping their hopes alive.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is not just about winning medals, but also about overcoming challenges, breaking barriers, and setting new records. The Indian athletes' performances so far have been a testament to their grit and determination. As the games progress, the nation eagerly awaits more victories and memorable performances from its athletes.

In the history of the Olympics, India has had a mixed bag of performances. The country has won a total of 24 medals at individual events, with over a quarter in wrestling. However, the Paris 2024 Olympics marks a significant milestone for Indian sports, with the first Indian woman winning a shooting medal. This achievement is a beacon of hope for future generations of Indian athletes, inspiring them to aim for the stars and bring glory to the nation.

