The Paris Olympics has seen a shift in the medal tally with the USA taking the lead, pushing China to the second position. India, on the other hand, is currently placed at the 57th position. The competition is heating up as athletes from around the globe strive to bring glory to their respective countries.

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 19 26 26 71

2) China 19 15 11 45

3) France 12 14 18 44

4) Australia 12 11 8 31

5) Great Britain 10 12 15 37

6) India 0 0 3 3

In the boxing ring, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has made history by becoming the first woman from her country to secure a medal in the women's 66kg category. Her victory over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori not only guaranteed Algeria's first boxing medal since 2000 but also propelled her into the semi-finals, where she is set to face Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.

However, Khelif's journey to the semi-finals has not been without controversy. She, along with Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, has been at the center of a gender eligibility debate, facing scrutiny and online abuse due to differing eligibility criteria set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA). Despite the challenges, Khelif remains undeterred and has called for an end to bullying and negative rhetoric.

Conor Gallagher is set to leave Chelsea for La Liga club Atletico Madrid after reportedly agreeing to a 33 million euros transfer. The move marks the end of Gallagher's 18-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. Despite Chelsea's offer of a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, Gallagher was reportedly dissatisfied with both the length of the proposed deal and the diminished role he would play under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Indian men's team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is set to take on Germany in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympic Games. The team is riding high on confidence after a heroic win against Great Britain in the Quarter-Final. However, the team has been handed a setback with their defender and No.1 penalty corner rusher Amit Rohidas suspended for one match following the hearing on late Sunday night. Despite this, the players remain focused on what is in their control.Nepal has revealed its preliminary squad, to be captained by Rohit Paudel, ahead of next month's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series to be played in Canada. The squad is largely unchanged from the one that played in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup and the first League 2 tri-series played earlier in the year.

Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in the world so far this year, expressed mixed feelings after taking silver in men's 100m race at the Paris Olympics. Despite missing out on gold by just five thousandths of a second, Thompson remains grateful for finishing injury-free and looks forward to future challenges.

The Paris Olympics and other global events continue to unfold with stories of triumph, struggle, and perseverance. As the world watches, these events serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of athletes and the resilience of nations in the face of adversity. The stories continue to inspire and captivate audiences globally, reminding us of the power of human spirit and the importance of unity in diversity.