The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday announced the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the joint flagbearer with pistol shooter Manu Bhaker at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

IOA president PT Usha said Sreejesh was both an emotional and popular choice within the IOA leadership, including the Chef de Mission Gagan Narang, and the entire Indian contingent.

"Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades," she said.

PT Usha said she had spoken with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who claimed his second successive Olympic Games medal by winning silver on Thursday.

"I spoke with Neeraj Chopra and appreciate the spontaneity and grace with which he agreed that Sreejesh should be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony," she said.

"He told me 'Ma'am, even if you had not asked me, I would have suggested Sree bhai's name'. It is reflective of the immense respect Neeraj has for Sreejesh and his contribution to Indian sport," she added.

IOA had earlier named Manu Bhaker as the female bearer after she became the first athlete since India attained independence to win multiple medals in a single Olympic Games.

Manu won bronze medals in the 10m air pistol women's event and the 10m air pistol mixed team (with Sarabjot Singh).

