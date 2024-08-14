The verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics has been postponed until August 16. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was expected to announce its decision on August 14, but the announcement has been delayed for the third time.

The delay has been attributed to exceptional circumstances, as per Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, which allows for an extension of the usual 24-hour decision period if the President of the ad hoc Division deems it necessary.

Vinesh Phogat, a celebrated Indian wrestler, had made it to the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. However, she was disqualified from the gold-medal bout because she was found to be 100 grams above the weight limit during the morning weigh-in. This disqualification came despite her impressive performance, which included defeating the then-defending champion and world no. 1 Yusi Susaki of Japan in her opener.

She then defeated Ukraine's Oksana Liyach in the quarter-finals, followed by an easy win against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semis to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

Following her disqualification, Phogat was devastated and suffered from dehydration after taking extreme measures to cut down the three kilos of weight gained through the course of her three bouts on Tuesday. She lost consciousness and was admitted to a polyclinic inside the Games village. Upon recovery, she appealed to the CAS, demanding a joint silver medal alongside Guzman Lopez, who replaced her for the final bout following the disqualification.

The CAS had heard both sides of the argument last Friday after Vinesh appealed against her disqualification. The panel had already heard parties, who were accorded an opportunity to file their detailed legal submissions before the hearing and then presented oral arguments. It was indicated by the Sole Arbitrator that the operative part of the order may be expected soon, with a detailed order with reasons to follow thereafter.

Vinesh Phogat is being assisted in her appeal case by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, along with the Krida Legal team. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has also expressed its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach, has expressed understanding for Vinesh Phogat's situation, acknowledging the human aspect of her case. However, he also mentioned the challenge of setting boundaries, implying that allowing exceptions could be complicated. This shows that while there is empathy, there has been no official decision or statement altering the rules or directly addressing her appeal for a medal.

The delay in the verdict has left Vinesh Phogat and the rest of the country in a state of suspense. The nation is eagerly awaiting the decision, hoping for a favorable outcome for the Indian wrestler. If the verdict is in Phogat's favor, then India's Paris 2024 medal tally will increase to seven. Phogat has two World C'ships bronze medals, three golds in CWG, and also multiple medals in Asian Games and Asian C'ships to her name.

This case brings to mind similar historical events where athletes have faced disqualification due to weight issues. While the rules are in place to ensure fair competition, they can sometimes lead to heartbreaking outcomes for athletes who have trained hard and performed well. The decision of the CAS in this case will not only impact Vinesh Phogat's career but could also set a precedent for future cases of this nature.

As the nation waits with bated breath for the verdict, it is hoped that justice will be served, and Vinesh Phogat's efforts and achievements will be recognized. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, not just for Vinesh Phogat, but for the world of sports as a whole.