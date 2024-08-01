On day one of the athletics competitions at the Paris Olympics, the 20km men's race walk event has been delayed by half-an-hour due to weather conditions.

Initially scheduled for 7:30 am (11:00 am).The event will now take place at 8:00 am ( 11:30 am).

The women's event has also been delayed, with the start postponed to 10 am (1:30 pm) from 9:20 am (12:50 pm).

Three Indians -- Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht kick off India's athletics campaign in the men's race walk medal events.

Priyanka Goswami, On the other hand, will begin the women's campaign in athletics with a race walk event.

(With inputs from IANS)