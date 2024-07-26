The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to make history with its Opening Ceremony, a spectacle that promises to be unforgettable for fans worldwide. The ceremony, scheduled for Friday evening, will not take place in a traditional stadium setting. Instead, it will be held along the Seine River, featuring nearly 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes floating down the river, starting at the Austerlitz Bridge. This unique parade will pass under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre, as well as Olympic Games venues including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

The larger of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats. Boats equipped with cameras will give TV and online viewers an up-close look at the athletes. The 6-kilometer parade will culminate at the Trocadero, where the final Olympic protocols and spectacular shows will unfold.

The delegations will disembark at the Trocadero for the official opening of Paris 2024. The river parade will follow the course of the Seine, from east to west, over 6 kilometers. The parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes at 11.00 pm IST (7.30 pm CET) and make its way around the two islands at the center of the city (the Ile Saint Louis and the Ile de la Cite) before passing under several bridges and gateways.

Athletes aboard the parade boats will catch glimpses of official Games venues like Parc Urbain La Concorde, Esplanade des Invalides, and Grand Palais. The parade will then pause at the Iena Bridge before the grand finale at the Trocadero. Paris 2024 will mark the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the opening ceremony is held outside a stadium. This outdoor concept also makes it the largest opening ceremony in terms of audience and geographical coverage.

The Opening Ceremony will be open to all: residents from Paris and its region, as well as visitors from all over France and around the world. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, who is set to feature in his fifth Olympics, will lead the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations. At the opening ceremony, the Indian men will be dressed in kurta bundi sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India 's tricolour flag. The outfits, featuring traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony will start at 11:00 PM IST. The live telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony will be available on the Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set to be a historic event, marking the first time the ceremony is held outside a stadium and along a river. With a unique parade of athletes on boats, a tribute to Notre-Dame cathedral, and a mix of music genres, the ceremony promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. Despite potential weather challenges and security concerns, the event is expected to proceed as planned, showcasing the diversity and cultural richness of France and the world. This innovative approach to the opening ceremony is a testament to the evolving nature of the Olympic Games and their ability to adapt and captivate audiences worldwide.