It's that time of the year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to slay the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the show Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris. The actor is currently in Paris with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Several photos and videos of Aishwarya have gone viral, showing the mother-daughter bonding in Paris. A clip shows Aishwarya getting out of a car, holding her bodyguard's hand, while Aaradhya was seen escorting her mom to the venue. Another clip shows the mother-daughter duo walking towards their car after leaving a building, greeting paparazzi and posing for fans. She was also seen comforting a female fan who had been waiting for her and was in tears.

Aishwarya met her fan, hugged her, wiped her tears, and clicked a picture with her. Netizens hailed Aishwarya's gesture, calling her angelic.

Born to shine: Aishwarya Rai

Netizens highlighted Aishwarya's humility and affection towards her fans.

A user wrote, "So kind Aish the way she treats her fan."

Another user commented, "She is so humble, not only beautiful with brain but also a kind soul."

For her first look in Paris, Aishwarya opted for a blue pantsuit set layered with a white shirt. The suit featured golden hangings that accentuated the look. She ditched her usual middle-parting hairstyle for a side parting and sported light makeup. Meanwhile, Aaradhya wore baggy jeans with a shirt and draped her denim jacket over her shoulder.