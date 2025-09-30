Mother is back! That's exactly what desi fans are saying right now. Queen of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, walked the ramp to open the L'Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week, and she slayed with unmatched poise and grace.

The theme of the show was Liberté, Égalité, Sororité (Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood), as part of the Paris Fashion Week this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned showstopper in a dazzling Indian sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired the jacket with matching flared pants, sleek high heels, diamond rings, and delicate ear studs. Her hair was styled in soft waves with a side parting that added to Aishwarya's elegance.

aishwarya rai at the paris fashion week and her aura remains unmatched. pic.twitter.com/ZqO383pgBf — ? (@softiealiaa) September 29, 2025

According to Malhotra, the sherwani jacket featured a raised bandhgala collar, split neckline, diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, and a sculpted silhouette. The glam came from 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and scalloped diamond layers cascading down the back like an extravagant necklace. The look was further elevated with diamond-studded animal brooches—an ensemble dripping in thousands of diamonds.

This wasn't just couture; it was a seamless blend of Indian heritage and global high fashion.

Aishwarya walked the ramp in her signature style, smiling, blowing flying kisses to the crowd, and even greeting everyone with a graceful namaste. Her brisk walk instantly reminded fans of the way she had walked during her Miss World competition days.

This time, however, netizens noticed she seemed slightly breathless as she walked the runway. She even paused for a fraction of a second and held her breath, and struck a pose. Her facial expressions reflected as if she were panting, but fans couldn't take thier eyes off her stunning beauty and the way she carried herself.

Many also pointed out that Aishwarya has shed oodles of weight.

A user wrote, "Legend. That walk omg. Her face is giving Saba from the ADHM movie. Lethal face card. Moodboard for all future beauty girlies."

Another wrote, "There is only one Aishwarya! There will never be another like her! No one has this aura, consistency to eat, and star power! No one! The classic Namaste, the walk, the presence! God really is a woman!"

Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan (as the title character), Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban, and others in key roles.