Global icon Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai on Friday morning. The actor will be attending the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. As soon as she arrived at Mumbai airport, media and fans mobbed the actor and were seen pushing each other to take selfies and shoot a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka gets mobbed as she lands in Mumbai

Several videos and pictures have been shared on paparazzi accounts. In the clips, Priyanka Chopra is seen walking out of the airport as she heads towards the car. She looked stunning in an all-black outfit.

Priyanka donned a black crop top and a long coat and paired them with grey pants. She kept her tresses open and completed her look with a stone lace choker with Malti written on it.

The actress greeted everyone with folded hands and also told the paps to hold as they were about to tumble.

As soon as Priyanka's video thronged on social media, netizens slammed her for coming to India for a film festival and skipping Parineeti's wedding.

A user wrote, "Iske liye iske paas time hai aur Parineeti ki Shadi k liye nhi.." (She has time to attend the festival and not attend her sister's wedding).

Another mentioned, "Did she just push her jacket? Showing skin is everything."

The third one mentioned, "She has hired a white guy as bodyguard to show off now she is American lol.."

The fourth user said, "Massively overacting as usual!"

Priyanka shared a glimpse of her flight ticket to India on her social media handle and also posted a photo of herself holding her Indian passport, the actress wrote, "It's been a minute Mumbai. Cannot wait.

Priyanka Chopra lives in LA with her husband and daughter. She landed in India for the film festival in which she is the chairperson. The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival begins today at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center (NMACC).