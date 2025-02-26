Ever since the pandemic in 2020, Bollywood has been going through a tough time, with most films failing to perform well at the box office. The year 2024 and the beginning of 2025 haven't been good, as several films have tanked. As a result, distributors and filmmakers have resorted to re-releasing older films to sustain the business of cinema halls.

Recently, only Chhaava, Pushpa 2, and last year's Stree 2 have managed to storm the box office. Among the re-released films that found success are Laila Majnu, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Veer Zaara, among others.

With Bollywood films struggling theatrically, many filmmakers are now opting for direct OTT releases. Even some of the biggest stars are making their OTT debuts.

Jennifer Winget makes her Netflix debut, teams up with Parineeti Chopra

On Tuesday, filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra took to social media and unveiled his latest project—a Netflix mystery thriller series starring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, and others. This marks Parineeti Chopra's much-anticipated OTT debut. Malhotra also introduced the star-studded ensemble by sharing individual photos of the cast.

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the yet-to-be-titled series marks Parineeti's second collaboration with Netflix after her 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Sharing insights about the series, Malhotra wrote, "Some mysteries don't just unfold—they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. We've got a lead on this case! A new mystery thriller series is in the making, and shooting has begun. Can't wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us. So, so glad @parineetichopra makes her series OTT debut with this project."

Parineeti Chopra also shared the announcement on her Instagram.

As soon as the news went viral, Jennifer Winget's fams couldn't contain their excitement. The actress, known as one of television's most popular stars, is making her highly anticipated comeback with this show.

Fans are confident that Jennifer will steal the show, thanks to her impeccable acting prowess.

One user wrote, "Forget about anything else. Jennifer alone is enough to make this show a hit."

Another commented, "Jennifer's success on television and web series is just the beginning—Netflix is going to be her next big win. So happy for you, Jenny!"

A third user expressed, "Though I wish you were the main lead instead of Parineeti Chopra."

Meanwhile, Jennifer was last seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, which premiered on Sony LIV. While she has previously worked on OTT projects, this new series marks her Netflix debut.

Jennifer began her career as a child actor and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows. However, she gained immense popularity with her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Bepannah, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Beyhadh 2, and Saraswatichandra, among others.

About the show

The series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. The upcoming Netflix mystery thriller boasts an impressive cast, including Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitannya Choudhry, alongside Parineeti Chopra.