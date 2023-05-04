Rumours are rife that, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's engagement will reportedly take place on May 13. For the last couple of months, the two celebrities have been spotted together and their constant lunches, dinner and Raghav and Parineeti flying to Mumbai -Delhi on and off have added fuel to the fire.

Raghav Chadha, and Parineeti Chopra watching PBKS vs MI IPL match together

However, amidst the ongoing roka and engagement dates that are doing the rounds on the internet. Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were spotted watching an IPL match together in Mohali on Wednesday.

While this is not the first time the public has seen them together, this happens to be their first public spotting after the engagement news.

In a video that has gone viral, fans in the stadium on the internet were beaming in joy seeing Raghav and Parineeti. Twining and winning in black outfits the duo waved at the humongous crowd.

The actress couldn't stop blushing when the crowd shouted 'Parineeti bhabhi'.

Netizens are busy circulating pictures of Raghav and Parineeti watching the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Some of the comments on the couple's photographs read, 'Rajneeti se Parineeti tak ka safar' and 'So its official then.

Take a look at the pictures and videos

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

A report in India Today quoted a source saying, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together out and about many times. They have not confirmed or denied the dating rumours but blushed many times when asked about it by the media.

Who won the match?

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Mumbai Indians chased down a mammoth 215 to win the game.