Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is reining high on the success of Pathaan, the actor was in Kashmir shooting for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, after completing the Sonamarg schedule, the actor came jetted off to Mumbai and was papped at Mumbai airport.

SRK's arrival at Mumbai airport was no less than a fanfare. Several fans gathered around him asking for a selfie, that's the aura of King Khan. However, the actor was mobbed by the fans as he made his way out of the airport, seemingly pushing a fan away as he tried to approach him for a selfie.

A video shared online shows Shah Rukh Khan exiting the airport with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, surrounded by a group of security personnel. While exiting, he did Salaam and blew kisses to his fans who were waiting for him eagerly. However, one thing that irked SRK was when a fan went near him to click a selfie with him but Shah Rukh Khan pushed his fan's hand away. His bodyguard then intervened and took the fan away from SRK.

SRK mobbed at Mumbai airport

Fans who were at the exit were smitten seeing SRK in a black ensemble and were screaming his name as King Khan walked towards his car.

However, SRK who is often been a fan's favourite and never failed to greet his fans, his gesture of shooing away a fan didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed him for his rude behaviour.

Shah Rukh Khan pushes a fan away and refuses to click a selfie

A user commented, "Fan is an airport staff he has not even touched him and Shahrukh insulted him so badly this shows celebs' real faces all r full of attitude n fake people."

Another wrote, "Don't forget SRK hum fans ki wajah say aaj tum yaha tak ho warna hahahahaha." (SRK you should remember

A third comment read, "Sorry to say but you can't judge anyone like this."

"Ya ab pathaan chal gayi toh akad aa gayi???, mentioned a netizen. (Pathaan has topped the box office so now you have attitude).

The next one averred, "If you are a superstar, fans would want to come and take photos with you. I am myself a SRK fan but this was no way to treat a fan. You can politely refuse to get clicked if you are not in a mood."

However, several fan clubs of SRK said that he didn't push the fan he was waving at the fans and that's how the fan who came near SRK to click a selfie seemed like the actor pushed his hand away.

Reality Check : King Khan never pushed any one, he just went on to wave back to the fans! ❤️ #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/WGNLvwVfcU — Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club - INDIA (@SRK_FC_INDIA) May 3, 2023

Professional front

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani and actor Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.

Apart from this, SRK will be seen in Atlee with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.