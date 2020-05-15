The National Investigation of Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet in the murder of BJP leader Anil Parihar, who was State Secretary of J&K, and his brother Ajeet Parihar in Kishtwar by terrorists belonging to banned terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The charge sheet filed in the special NIA court in Jammu names six terrorists, three slain and three under arrest.

The slain terrorists Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas, Zahid Hussain, along with three over ground workers of the terror group Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, and Azad Hussain Bagwan have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Arms Act.

The J&K government had ordered a special enquiry into the killings of Parihar brothers, who were shot at point-blank range in 2008. Three weeks later, the case was transferred to NIA, whose investigation revealed a larger conspiracy of these terrorists, who were attempting to revive terrorism in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar & Ramban.

In addition to the murder of Parihar brothers, these terrorists were responsible for three other terrorist attacks in Kishtwar in 2019. They had even looted weapons of police and conspired with Jahangir Saroori, Commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kishtwar District to raise funds for the terrorist organization.

Further investigation continues against absconding accused Jahangir Saroori and other accused persons.

Killing of Parihar brothers

Ajeet Parihar and Anil Parihar were shot at point-blank range outside their house on November 1, 2018. The brothers were returning home after closing their shop. The killings took place in Kishtwar District.

Three terrorists involved in the killings of Parihar brothers, namely Javid, Wani and Hussain were killed in different encounters between the HM and security forces in Ramban and Doda districts in September 2019 and January 2020.