Karnataka mandates that college students who wish to attend the classes physically must bring in the consent letter duly signed by their parents.

Though Karnataka is reopening colleges from November 17 onwards, the state would continue to have online mode of teaching as well and it will be entirely students' choice to opt for physical attendance or on-line classes, the note from the higher education department stated.

The Higher Education department has formulated the standardized operating procedure (SOPs) as per the University of Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, in order to reopen degree, engineering, and diploma colleges in the state from November 17 onwards.

SOPs for colleges

Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwatha Narayana said apart from these the SOPs, the colleges will also have to follow guidelines like cleansing of buildings, entrance, furniture, teaching materials by sanitizers. "Covid-19 test for teaching faculty, students, and non-teaching staff is mandatory," he said.

He added that while conducting the physical classes social distance needs to be maintained by taking into account the total number of students and the available total number of classrooms as per the guidelines of the health department and the present advisories.

"Teaching, practical and project classes should be conducted in a staggered manner if it is necessary," he said.

He added that the teaching faculty will prepare the study materials required for the duration of one month based on each period/session and compulsorily send it to concerned students via Telegram/ WhatsApp/E-mail.

"These study materials can be in the form of Video Lectures, PowerPoint Presentations, E-Notes, E-Books, Audio Books, Practice Questions, etc. It is also mandatory to upload the same study materials to the website of the college," he explained.

(With inputs from IANS)