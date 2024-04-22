On Sunday, parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted a white-themed baby shower in Mumbai. Natasha's baby shower saw close friends and family in attendance.

From Arjun Kapoor and Mira Rajput to others were seen attending the baby shower.

Natasha Dalal's baby shower

Several videos and pictures were shared on fan clubs, which show Natasha's baby shower showing Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan enjoying.

Another clip shows Varun and Natasha were seen cutting cake and feeding each other.

In the video, one can see Varun Dhawan giving a cake slice to his parents, the clip shows Arjun Kapoor talking to others. He was also seen cutting a cake.

Natasha looked cute in a simple dress and her baby bump was also not missed. The ceremony was teddy-themed. They even gave the media a special gift.

For the baby shower, Natasha wore a white floral off-shoulder dress and was seen cradling her baby bump, while Varun sported a casual white T-shirt and a blue floral shirt.

Mira Rajput had shared the picture of the cake on her Instagram stories.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture of a cute white cake adorned with flowers and a tiny teddy bear. Along with the cake, she wrote, "Congrats VD and Natasha."

Varun's mother, Laali Dhawan, was seen dancing to the music while filmmaker David Dhawan was also present to share in the joy of the occasion.

Varun's bodyguard was seen giving gift packets to the paparazzi

In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Varun's team can be seen handing out gifts to the paparazzi in cute little pink bags as they wait outside his house to catch a glimpse of the couple.

In February 2024, Varun and Natasha announced they were expecting their first child. In the cute announcement post, Varun Dhawan was seen kissing his wife's baby bump with their pet dog next to them.

"We are pregnant...Need all your blessings and love," Varun had captioned the post.

Varun Dhawan to Natasha on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug.

Professionally, Varun is currently involved in the production of the action thriller film Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and co-produced by Atlee.